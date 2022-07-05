LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – More than two months after an initial closure, monsoon rains are helping tamp down fire danger and ensure the reopening of some parts of the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire area. The Santa Fe National Forest announced Tuesday that some areas on the west side of the Pecos / Las Vegas Ranger District will reopen.

The partial reopening comes after a broad closure on April 30, when the USFS and Santa Fe National Forest closed the entirety of the Pecos / Las Vegas Ranger District. The latest move opens more areas of the Pecos Wilderness, but will continue to keep many popular areas closed in the Santa Fe National Forest.

According to a recent news release, the “always-popular” Pecos Canyon corridor will remain closed under the new order. That includes all recreation sites from the Dalton Picnic Site north to Jacks Creek Campground. There’s also still no picnic or trailhead access within the canyon.

Another popular area, the Gallinas Canyon corridor will also continue to remain closed under the latest order. The Santa Fe National Forest is continuing to remind people to stay out of the following recreational areas:

Jacks Creek, Iron Gate, Panchuela, Cowles, Holy Ghost, Field Tract, El Porvenir and EV Long campgrounds

Davis Willow and Dalton Dispersed campgrounds

Dalton, Oak Flats and Baker Flats picnic sites

While fire crews now say the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire is at least 93% contained, fire danger and flooding risk concerns remain. The latest closure order is slated to remain in effect until December 31, 2022, but there is a chance the USFS could rescind the order earlier, depending on conditions.

The USFS has posted a detailed look at the latest fire closure order, including more information on the closure boundaries. For more information, view the order at this link to a USDA website. For comparison purposes, here’s a link to information and a map of the older, previous closure.