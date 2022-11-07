NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Forest Service says it’s a good time for those who live in areas prone to wildfires to get prepared for the next season. The U.S. Forest Service provides wildfire protection guidelines, maps showing risks in certain areas, and suggestions for the best preparation methods.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: Attorney General announces state will receive almost $200 million from opioid lawsuit settlements
- Crime: Wife of former Española city councilman sentenced for political crimes
- Local Elections: November 6: A look at New Mexico’s early voting numbers
- Albuquerque: After 11 months stuck in California, Texas family has U-Haul stolen in Albuquerque
They say signing up for alerts with local authorities is a must, but they also suggest getting better connected with neighbors you can work with during an actual wildfire emergency. The U.S. Forest Service says working with neighbors to create defensible space in a neighborhood is also a good way to prepare.