NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Forest Service says it’s a good time for those who live in areas prone to wildfires to get prepared for the next season. The U.S. Forest Service provides wildfire protection guidelines, maps showing risks in certain areas, and suggestions for the best preparation methods.

They say signing up for alerts with local authorities is a must, but they also suggest getting better connected with neighbors you can work with during an actual wildfire emergency. The U.S. Forest Service says working with neighbors to create defensible space in a neighborhood is also a good way to prepare.