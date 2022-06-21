NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Forest Service released an 85-page review detailing what went wrong in the prescribed burn that later became the Hermits Peak wildfire. The post-fire investigation revealed that “the implementation was occurring under much drier conditions than were recognized.”

The Hermits Peak Fire started on April 6. The Calf Canyon Fire started on April 19. On April 23, officials announced that the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires had been combined. The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire is now more than 341,000 acres and 72% contained.

In a release, U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore said the review was necessary in order to “understand how this tragic event unfolded.” He also added: “Wildfire mitigation, wildland firefighting, and many other land management activities we perform are inherently dangerous. When that work does not go as planned, it is imperative that we learn from those experiences.”

According to a timeline in the review, a burn boss determined that a test-fire the morning of April 6 was successful. Crews then begin igniting the prescribed burn. However, four hours later the fire was declared a wildfire.

According to the report, the “combination of changes in fuel conditions, underestimated potential fire behavior outside the burn unit and condition the prescribed fire on the warmer and drier end of the prescription, led to an increased probability of an escaped prescribed fire, if the burn spread beyond the unit boundary.”

The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire has turned into New Mexico’s largest wildfire in state history.

The report also listed some findings that could have led to a different outcome: