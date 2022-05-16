NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two FEMA disaster recovery centers are now open in New Mexico for those impacted by wildfires. At the centers, residents can get help with disaster assistance applications, upload documents and get any questions answered.

The first center is at Old Memorial Middle School (947 Legion Road) in Las Vegas. It will be open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The second center is in Ruidoso at the Eastern New Mexico University Branch (709 Mechem Drive). It will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.