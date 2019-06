LAGUNA, N.M. (KRQE)- A fire that began Wednesday on private land in Cibola County has been 100% contained. The Big Spring Fire burned around 2 acres on private land northeast of Laguna.

Vegetation burned in the blaze included brush, grass, pinon, and juniper. On Thursday, firefighters in the area will continue to mop up hot spots and strengthen containment lines.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.