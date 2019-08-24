Triple Nickle Fire burns in San Mateo Mountains, haze seen in Albuquerque

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE)- Fire officials report that the lightning-caused Triple Nickle Fire that is burning in the San Mateo Mountains on the Mt. Taylor Ranger District is being managed to meet several resource objectives.

The blaze which began burning on August 4, 2019, has grown to an estimated 2,848 acres as of Saturday, August 24. In addition to the blaze’s natural growth, fire officials will use both hand and aerial ignitions which will allow fire managers to control the effects of the fire as well as it’s location and the intensity of the blaze.

Their actions will also reduce hazardous fuels to achieve long-term forest health. Smoke will likely be visible from Highway 550 and I-40 as well as east and northeast of Grants.

There are no forest closures issued at this time. Approximately 100 personnel have been assigned to the fire.

The City of Albuquerque has warned residents of a light haze over the city Saturday afternoon as a result of the smoke from the fire.