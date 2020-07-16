Trementina Canyon Fire burns 825 acres in San Miguel County; 40% contained

Wildfires

The Trementina Canyon Fire in San Miguel County. (image courtesy National Wildfire Coordinating Group)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) -The lightning-caused Trementina Canyon Fire started on July 13, 2020, and is located six miles north of Tremintina, New Mexico in San Miguel County.

  • Start Date: July 13, 2020
  • Location: 6 miles north of Trementina, San Miguel County
  • Evacuations: None
  • Containment: 40%
  • Cause: Lightning
  • Size: 825 acres
  • Structures Threatened: 1
  • Structures Burned: None
  • Total Personnel: Unknown
  • Area Vegetation: Pinon-juniper grass
  • Smoke: Surrounding areas
  • Ownerships: State and private
  • Closures: None

The Trementina Canyon Fire is currently threatening one structure however there are no evacuations at this time. On July 15 the fire received light precipitation that moderated fire behavior and allowed firefighters to mop-up hotspots and to improve the fire’s containment.

Smoke may be seen in the surrounding areas.

Map of 2020 Wildfires in New Mexico

