Tortolita Fire southwest of Nogal now 80% contained

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Forest Service reports that the Tortolita Fire located about two miles southwest of Nogal, New Mexico is 80% contained as of Tuesday, June 9. The fire started on June 7 and is five acres in size.

Size: 5 acres

Location: 2 miles SW of Nogal, N.M.

Containment: 80%

Cause: unknown

The blaze is located on both private and U.S. Forest Service Land and two engies with support personnel are fighting the fire. On Monday night fire officials report there were gusty winds near the Tortolita Fire however, all fire lines were held.

Below-average temperatures are expected Tuesday which officials say will help firefighters as they continue to put out hot spots and monitor the area. Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fire. The Forest Service reports that there will be no additional updates on this fire unless there is a significant change.