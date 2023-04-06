NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) wants to remind residents to prepare their homes for wildfires. The department’s 2023 Wildfire Preparedness campaign provides monthly tasks that give residents steps to take to prepare for fires.

The ENMRD’s Arpil message is “Get Your Home in Condition to Resist Wildfire Ignitions.” They recommend taking the following actions:

Actions to take today

Minimize Flammable Debris: Keep roofs and rain gutters free of pine needles, leaves, and other flammable material.

Keep firewood and other flammable debris a minimum of 50 feet from the house, preferably on the uphill side.

Remove all trees and large shrubs within 30 feet of the home.

To a distance of 100 feet (200 feet on steep lots), remove some trees and shrubs to create 10 feet of space between adjoining tree’s outermost branches. Prune lower branches of remaining trees up to 10 feet off the ground.

Actions for the long-term

Use Fire Resistant Construction and Landscaping. Wood shake shingle roofs are highly flammable. Convert roof to Class A fire-resistant materials such as fiberglass-asphalt, metal, and tile.

Construct decks and siding with non-combustible materials.

Screen openings under decks and attic and foundation vents.

For more tips on protecting your home from wildfire, visit emnrd.nm.gov.