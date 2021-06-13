Tingley Beach fire contained quickly Saturday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re keeping track of two bosque fires. The first is south of Belen near Highways 346 and 304 and another in Albuquerque.

The fire near Belen has burned at least 319 acres and is 0% contained. Officials say the flames continue to move north but no evacuation orders have been made at this time.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for AFR says a bosque fire near Tingley Beach in downtown has been contained. They say it burned about an acre and a half and crews will continue to monitor for hotspots throughout the night.

