LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Smoke from the Calf Canyon Hermits Peak Fire can be seen from miles away. On May 11, Jackson Mathey captured a timelapse video from Santa Fe showing a huge plume billowing into the sky. An alert was sent out on May 13 telling Santa Fe residents this smoke is not from a new fire but from the ones already burning in the northern part of the state.