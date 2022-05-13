LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Smoke from the Calf Canyon Hermits Peak Fire can be seen from miles away. On May 11, Jackson Mathey captured a timelapse video from Santa Fe showing a huge plume billowing into the sky. An alert was sent out on May 13 telling Santa Fe residents this smoke is not from a new fire but from the ones already burning in the northern part of the state.
Timelapse shows Calf Canyon Hermits Peak smoke billowing into the sky
by: Jordan Honeycutt
