Three Rivers Fire continues to burn in Lincoln National Forest

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A large and fast-moving fire continues to burn Monday night in the Lincoln National Forest forcing people out of their homes, as well as their livestock. The Three Rivers Fire started Monday morning, a little north of the Three Rivers Campground, and quickly exploding from 30 acres to about 6,100 acres.

About 250 people are under evacuation notices as of Monday night and while the Lincoln National Forest did not give a timeline for when the fire will be contained at any percent, they say Tuesday will be a very critical day.

“Additional firefighting resources will be arriving and head out to the fire line as soon as they start arriving… so we are really hoping to get that containment up. Obviously, this place is really important to people who come here to visit and local communities, we will do everything to protect them,” said Laura Rabon, Public Affairs Officer with the Lincoln National Forest.

Fire officials describe the fire as ‘extreme fire behavior’ with 15 different crews fighting the Three Rivers Fire by air and ground. Not only are people evacuating, but they’re also evacuating their animals. The owner of Runnels Bonita Stables in Bonita Canyon brought ten of their horses to the Lincoln County Fairgrounds Monday evening.

Right now, there are no reported injuries and no structures have burned. A team is arriving Tuesday to investigate the cause of the fire.