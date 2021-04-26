Three Rivers Fire burns in Lincoln National Forest

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Three Rivers Fire has started to burn in the Smokey Bear Ranger District in the Lincoln National Forest on Monday, April 26. The fire is currently 30-acres in size and is 0% contained.
- Start Date: Morning of Monday, April 26, 2021
- Location: Above Three Rivers Campground on the backside of the White Mountains of the Smokey Bear Ranger District between Tularosa and Carrizozo
- Containment: 0%
- Size: 30 acres
- Structures Threatened: N/A
- Structures Burned: N/A
- Evacuations: No
- Cause: Unknown, under investigation
- Total Personnel: 2 engines, 1 Type-1 Hotshot Crew, air attack with additional resources arriving soon
- Area Vegetation: Unknown
Forest officials report smoke is visible from Highway 54 and the fire is actively burning. Fire crews will use a combination of air and ground tactics in order to fully suppress the fire.
The weather is expected to be windy on Monday with 20 mph wind gusts from the southwest.