Three Rivers Fire burns in Lincoln National Forest

Smoke from the Three Rivers Fire is seen from Highway 54. (courtesy NMFireInfo/Lincoln National Forest)

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Three Rivers Fire has started to burn in the Smokey Bear Ranger District in the Lincoln National Forest on Monday, April 26. The fire is currently 30-acres in size and is 0% contained.

Start Date: Morning of Monday, April 26, 2021

Morning of Monday, April 26, 2021 Location: Above Three Rivers Campground on the backside of the White Mountains of the Smokey Bear Ranger District between Tularosa and Carrizozo

Above Three Rivers Campground on the backside of the White Mountains of the Smokey Bear Ranger District between Tularosa and Carrizozo Containment: 0%

0% Size: 30 acres

30 acres Structures Threatened: N/A

N/A Structures Burned: N/A

N/A Evacuations: No

No Cause: Unknown, under investigation

Unknown, under investigation Total Personnel: 2 engines, 1 Type-1 Hotshot Crew, air attack with additional resources arriving soon

2 engines, 1 Type-1 Hotshot Crew, air attack with additional resources arriving soon Area Vegetation: Unknown

Forest officials report smoke is visible from Highway 54 and the fire is actively burning. Fire crews will use a combination of air and ground tactics in order to fully suppress the fire.

The weather is expected to be windy on Monday with 20 mph wind gusts from the southwest.