Three Rivers Fire burns in Lincoln National Forest

Smoke from the Three Rivers Fire is seen from Highway 54. (courtesy NMFireInfo/Lincoln National Forest)

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Three Rivers Fire has started to burn in the Smokey Bear Ranger District in the Lincoln National Forest on Monday, April 26. The fire is currently 30-acres in size and is 0% contained.

  • Start Date: Morning of Monday, April 26, 2021
  • Location: Above Three Rivers Campground on the backside of the White Mountains of the Smokey Bear Ranger District between Tularosa and Carrizozo
  • Containment: 0%
  • Size: 30 acres
  • Structures Threatened: N/A
  • Structures Burned:  N/A
  • Evacuations: No
  • Cause: Unknown, under investigation
  • Total Personnel: 2 engines, 1 Type-1 Hotshot Crew, air attack with additional resources arriving soon
  • Area Vegetation: Unknown  

Forest officials report smoke is visible from Highway 54 and the fire is actively burning. Fire crews will use a combination of air and ground tactics in order to fully suppress the fire.

The weather is expected to be windy on Monday with 20 mph wind gusts from the southwest.

