NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three of New Mexico’s National Forests are closing to the public effective 8 a.m. Thursday, May 19, due to extreme fire danger according to forest officials. Santa Fe National Forest, Cibola National Forest and Carson National Forest will go into stage three restrictions.

Stage three restrictions prohibits anyone from going into or being on the restricted area. That leaves only Lincoln and Gila National Forests open to the public. At this point the order is in effect through July first, but that could change if conditions do, either being extended or shortened.