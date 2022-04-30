NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Skiles 429 Fire started Friday, April 29, 2022, around 3:10 p.m. and is located northeast of Clayton and around 3 miles west of the Oklahoma border in Union County. The Red Cross has set up evacuation shelters in Boise City and Wheeless, Oklahoma for approximately 25 displaced residents. The forestry service says no evacuations on the New Mexico side have been made.

Start Date: 04/29/2022 @ 3:10 p.m.

Location: NE Clayton west of Highway 406, 3 miles from Oklahoma border

Containment: 15%

Size: 2,500 acres

Structures Threatened: Yes

Structures Burned: No

Evacuations: Yes, 8-15 structures, 25 people

Cause: Under Investigation

Total Personnel: Numerous resources from the Forestry Division and Union County

Area Vegetation: piñon-juniper, grass

Ownership(s): Private