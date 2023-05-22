NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Pass Fire started on May 17 on the Gila National Forest near Forest Road 141, one mile east of Indian Creek Cabin and about a mile north of the Gila wilderness boundary. Officials say a lightning strike started the fire. It has burned 121 acres, according to officials.

Fire officials say crews will use a ‘confine and contain’ strategy. Officials say they will let the fire play its natural role and contain the fire to be managed for resource objectives. Multiple burn scars are around the fire and will limit the growth and ability for it to spread, according to officials.