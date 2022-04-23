NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Osha Fire began burning near the Las Mochas community in the Carson National Forest along the Osha Trail around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022. Officials with the Carson National Forest say the fire is burning 5-6 acres and is 10% contained.

Start Date: 04/22/2022 @ 6:30 p.m.

Location: Near the Las Mochas community along the Osha Trail

Containment: 10%

Size: 5-6 acres

Structures Threatened:

Structures Burned:

Evacuations: No

Cause: Downed power lines ignited vegetation

Total Personnel: Three forest service engines, Peñasco Volunteer Fire Department

Area Vegetation: n/a

Ownership(s): Public

They say fire staff is requesting the public to slow down near the Osha Trailhead where the fire engines are staged. The trail will remain open but people are asked to find an alternative trail.