The Marble Fire burning 5 acres in the Lincoln National Forest

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Marble Fire began burning on the evening of Saturday, May 22, 2021, just north of Marble Canyon, near Hershberger Peak, above West Side Rd. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The fire is burning in an area with pinon-juniper, grass, and oak brush.

  • Start Date: May 22, 2021
  • Location: North of Marble Canyon, Near Hershberger Peak, Above West Side Rd., Lincoln National Forest
  • Containment: 0%
  • Size: 5 acres
  • Structures Threatened: n/a
  • Structures Burned:  n/a
  • Evacuations: No
  • Cause: Under investigation
  • Total Personnel: 35
  • Area Vegetation: Pinon-juniper, grass, and oak brush
  • Ownership(s): public

