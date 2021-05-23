The Marble Fire burning 5 acres in the Lincoln National Forest

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - People in Santa Fe Saturday are working to preserve a long-time mural that the state plans to tear down. The building it's on is expected to be transformed into a new, state-of-the-art museum. The so-called multi-cultural mural has been on the side of the former Halpin building near the railyards since the 80s.

Protesters said it has deep roots in Santa Fe and removing it would be another step toward gentrification. "I'm asking the governor to please tear down this tarp and bring back that mural to life," said Rick Martinez, with “Keep Santa Fe Multicultural.”