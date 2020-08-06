The Dark Canyon fire at 30 acres in Lincoln National Forest, 0% contained

CAPITAN, N.M. (KRQE) – The Dark Canyon Fire began on the Smokey Bear Ranger District on August 4. The fire was reportedly caused my lightning.
- Start Date: August 4, 2020
- Location: 9 miles northwest of Capitan, NM near Dark Canyon
- Containment: 0%
- Size: 30 acres
- Structures threatened: Private land
- Structures burned: None
- Evacuations: No
- Cause: Lightning
- Personnel: n/a
- Vegetation: Grass, piñon-juniper, ponderosa pine, dead and down forest debris
The fire is in a remote part of the forest and there are no structures at risk. Crews will continue working the next several days securing and holding containment lines, in some cases using firing operations.
