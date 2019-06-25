Smoke advisory in effect for surrounding communities near Pine Lodge Fire

CAPITAN, N.M. (KRQE) – A smoke advisory is in effect for several southeastern cities as the Pine Lodge Fire continued to burn in the Lincoln National Forest.

Nogal, Capitan, Lincoln, Hondo and surrounding communities are being affected by the smoke. The advisory will be in effect through 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The blaze began on Wednesday, June 19 around 2 p.m. in the Smokey Bear Ranger District and is located off of Highway 246 and around four miles up Forest Service Road 130. Approximately 8,000 acres are burning and the fire is 0% contained.