NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The forest service has scheduled a prescribed burn for later this month or early February. Crews will start burning piles near Sulphur Canyon in the Cibola National Forest as early as January 30. According to a news release, the pile burn area is located in the Sandia east mountains, north of I-40, west of NM-14, and south of NM-536.

That start date may vary depending on administrator approval and weather conditions. Prescribed fires are utilized to help remove hazardous fuels, return nutrients to the soil and improve forest health.

Fire personnel will monitor the burn perimeter until the fire is completely out. Once the burn begins, smoke may be visible from Albuquerque, Tijeras, and Edgewood. Implementation announcements and updates on the prescribed fire projects will be posted on InciWeb, New Mexico Fire Information, and on the Cibola NF & NGs website, Cibola Facebook, and Cibola Twitter sites.