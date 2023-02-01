NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands Fire crews are continuing a prescribed burn Wednesday at Sulphur Canyon. The burn is taking place in Sandia east mountains, north of I-40, west of NM-14, and south of NM-536.

During Tuesday’s burn operation crews burned 10.5 acres, according to a news release. Prescribed burns are determined depending on administrator approval and weather conditions. Prescribed fires are utilized to help remove hazardous fuels, return nutrients to the soil and improve forest health.

Officials with the Cibola National Forest say some local communities may see smoke coming from the prescribed burn area. Fire personnel will monitor the burn perimeter until the fire is completely out.