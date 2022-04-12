BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Fire crews say the biggest factor in fighting the Big Hole Fire in Belen is the weather. People in the area say it’s heartbreaking after the fire burned down a home and multiple structures.

Video from Donna Armijo’s security cameras shows the fire and smoke moving north and burning down a home. As of April 12, the fire has burned about 850 acres.

Tuesday, crews and neighbors worked to battle hot spots in the area and put out embers. Valencia County is issuing a disaster declaration to help with resources.

Multiple fire departments are on scene and a 20-person hotshot crew from Phoenix will be there within the hour and will work on constructing fire lines. The Bosque Fire Task Force was also out Tuesday to pinpoint what started the fire.