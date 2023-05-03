NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With wildfire season underway, it is important to stay in touch with your community to make sure you are in the know when it comes to emergencies. Cities throughout New Mexico use varying emergency alert systems – providing a way for New Mexico residents to stay informed in times of crisis.

Whether it comes to flooding, wildfires, road closures, or other events, these alert services may be of help. Below is a list of emergency alert systems in various New Mexico locations.

Emergency Alert Systems in New Mexico