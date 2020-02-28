State agencies hold public meeting on wildlife corridors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A law the governor signed last year requires the Department of Transportation and New Mexico Department of Game and Fish to come up with a plan to reduce collision between vehicles and wildlife.

Thursday night they held a meeting in Albuquerque to talk about collision hotspots in need of safety measures, as well as collect more data and ideas from the public.

“It’s a difficult thing to measure, we have more people and have encroached on the landscape more and more, so wildlife are becoming displaced,” said Kurt Menke, who supports wildlife corridors.

The state has six more meetings scheduled around the state over the next three weeks.