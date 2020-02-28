Live Now
WATCH KRQE THIS MORNING

State agencies hold public meeting on wildlife corridors

Wildfires

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A law the governor signed last year requires the Department of Transportation and New Mexico Department of Game and Fish to come up with a plan to reduce collision between vehicles and wildlife.

Thursday night they held a meeting in Albuquerque to talk about collision hotspots in need of safety measures, as well as collect more data and ideas from the public.

“It’s a difficult thing to measure, we have more people and have encroached on the landscape more and more, so wildlife are becoming displaced,” said Kurt Menke, who supports wildlife corridors.

The state has six more meetings scheduled around the state over the next three weeks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Friday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞