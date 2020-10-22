Stage 1 fire restrictions in place at Santa Fe, Carson and Cibola National Forests

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fire restrictions have been put in place in multiple New Mexico districts due to recent high fire danger. Starting Friday, Cibola, Santa Fe and Carson National Forests will be implementing Stage 1 restrictions. That means fire, fireworks, and smoking are all prohibited. Violators could face fines of up to $10,000. The order will remain in effect until Dec. 31.

