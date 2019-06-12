Spring Fire that burns 3,556 acres in Black Ranger District 100% contained

Copyright by KRQE - All rights reserved

CATRON COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) - The Spring Fire that began burning on National Forest System Lands in Catron County last week has been 100% contained.

The fire, which started on June 5, was burning in an area that had both natural and prescribed fire. The blaze is located in the Adobe Canyon of the Black Range Ranger District.

Fire officials plan to confine and contain and as of Wednesday, June 12, a transfer of command will take place and the fire will be monitored. The blaze burned 3,556 acres.

Officials say lightning is believed to have caused the fire.