Spring Fire in Lincoln National Forest, now at 17 acres; 0% contained

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, the National Forest Service announced a new forest fire that began Friday evening in the Lincoln National Forest. The Spring Fire is located in Spring Canyon, near Sacramento, New Mexico.

Start Date: Feb. 5, 2021

Location: Spring Canyon, near Sacramento

Containment: n/a

Size: 17 acres

Structures Threatened: Possible structures near Sacramento

Structures Burned: 1

Evacuations:

Cause: Human-caused

Total Personnel: 2 Type-6 engines, numerous volunteer fire departments

Fuel Type: Ponderosa pine, grasses

New Start-Lincoln National Forest-Spring Fire near Sacramento, NM. https://t.co/2JtfR7gbVr — NM Fire Info (@NMFireInfo) February 6, 2021

Officials say the fire began around 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5 as a structure fire along Hay Canyon Road in the town of Sacramento, NM. It then spread into the adjacent Lincoln National Forest. By Saturday morning, the fire had spread to 17 acres.