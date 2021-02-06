Spring Fire in Lincoln National Forest, now at 17 acres; 0% contained

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, the National Forest Service announced a new forest fire that began Friday evening in the Lincoln National Forest. The Spring Fire is located in Spring Canyon, near Sacramento, New Mexico.

  • Start Date: Feb. 5, 2021
  • Location: Spring Canyon, near Sacramento
  • Containment: n/a
  • Size: 17 acres
  • Structures Threatened: Possible structures near Sacramento
  • Structures Burned: 1
  • Evacuations:
  • Cause: Human-caused
  • Total Personnel: 2 Type-6 engines, numerous volunteer fire departments
  • Fuel Type: Ponderosa pine, grasses

Officials say the fire began around 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5 as a structure fire along Hay Canyon Road in the town of Sacramento, NM. It then spread into the adjacent Lincoln National Forest. By Saturday morning, the fire had spread to 17 acres.

