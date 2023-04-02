SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) — Locals have been reporting a fire in Socorro County. They’ve stated there are plumes of smoke in the area.
According to US Wildfire Info, a wildfire is located near Bosquecito Road just northeast of Socorro. The depicted area is in the Bosque.