NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health and Environment Department has issued a smoke advisory for San Miguel, Mora, and Colfax Counties due to anticipated smoke from the Hermits Peak Fire. The fire is anticipated to generate smoke toward the I-25 corridor in Northeastern New Mexico tonight and into tomorrow. The advisory will be in effect through Thursday evening.

Smoke may be visible in multiple communities including Las Vegas, Mineral Hill, Pendaries, Mora, Gallinas, and San Pablo. The state recommends using the 5-3-1 method to determine if it is safe to be outside.

If visibility is under 5 miles, the air quality is unhealthy for young children, adults over age 65, pregnant women, and people with heart and/or lung disease, asthma or other respiratory illness and they should reduce outdoor activity

If visibility is under 3 miles, young children, adults over age 65, pregnant women, and people with heart and/or lung disease, asthma or other respiratory illness should stay inside.

If visibility is under 1 mile, the air quality is unhealthy for everyone and everyone should stay inside. Unless an evacuation has been issued, stay inside your home, indoor workplace, or in a safe shelter.

Visit nmtracking.org/fire for health tips for smoky days and the Environmental Protection Agency’s website on how to make do-it-yourself air cleaners.