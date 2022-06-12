SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Skates Fire started burning on Friday, June 10, 2022, three miles south of Mimbres. The U.S. Forest Service confirmed the fire Friday night and estimated its size at 80 acres.

Start Date: June 10, 2022

Location: near Redstone Wilderness Ranger District in the Gila National Forest, 3 miles south of the Celebration Forest Service Fire Camp

Containment: 0%

Size: 111 acres

Structures Threatened: none

Structures Burned: none

Evacuations: No

Cause: suspected to be lightning

Total Personnel: 140 personnel; SEveral engines, a 20-person hand crew, three hotshot crews, eight smokejumpers, two bulldozers, and two helicopters.

Area Vegetation: unknown

Ownership(s): public

Officials say resources assigned to the incident include several engines, a 20-person handcrew, three hotshot crews, eight smokejumpers, two bulldozers, and two helicopters totaling about 140 personnel. Additional resources have been ordered. The fire is burning in steep, rugged terrain causing firefighters to hike one mile to reach the fire.

Hiking routes have had to be rerouted due to the fire. Hikers will need to reroute their trip on the Continental Divide Trail at Township 16 S, Range 13 W, Section 13. This is where FS 855 intersects, allowing people to reroute via the road to the north and west of Trail 100 Allie Canyon to the east.