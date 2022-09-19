NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest announced Monday that areas in the Jemez affected by the Cerro Pelado Fire are now reopen. The closure order was put in place due to flood risks in the area from the fire’s burn scar.

Areas now open include popular sites such as:

Battleship Rock

East Fork Trail 137 between the Jemez Falls Trailhead and Battleship Rock

Soda Dam

Bluffs Fishing Access

Spanish Queen Picnic Area

Vista Linda Campground

River’s Bend Fishing Access

San Diego Fishing Access

Las Casitas Fishing Access

La Junta Fishing Access

SFNF urges visitors to use caution while in the reopened areas. They say potential dangers could include rolling rocks, falling trees and flood waters. For more information visit the SFNF website.