NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest announced Monday that areas in the Jemez affected by the Cerro Pelado Fire are now reopen. The closure order was put in place due to flood risks in the area from the fire’s burn scar.
Areas now open include popular sites such as:
- Battleship Rock
- East Fork Trail 137 between the Jemez Falls Trailhead and Battleship Rock
- Soda Dam
- Bluffs Fishing Access
- Spanish Queen Picnic Area
- Vista Linda Campground
- River’s Bend Fishing Access
- San Diego Fishing Access
- Las Casitas Fishing Access
- La Junta Fishing Access
SFNF urges visitors to use caution while in the reopened areas. They say potential dangers could include rolling rocks, falling trees and flood waters. For more information visit the SFNF website.