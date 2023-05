SOCORRO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire is burning west of Socorro near the Socorro Canyon.

The Sedillo Fire is located about 8 miles west of Socorro. It was identified on May 8.

Start Date: May 8, 2023

Location: Under 10 miles west of Socorro

Containment: 0%

Size: 60 Acres

Structures Threatened: NA

Structures Burned: NA

Evacuations: No

Cause: NA

Total Personnel: NA

Area Vegetation: NA

Ownership(s): NA

Any other information will be added or updated once it is released.