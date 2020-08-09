Seco Fire burning 21 acres in Cibola National Forest, 14% contained

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Seco Fire is burning east of Grants, on the Mount Taylor Ranger District of the Cibola National Forest. The fire began on Monday, August 3 and the cause is under investigation.

State Date: August 3, 2020

Location: Three miles southeast of Mt. Taylor in the Cibola National Forest

Containment: 14%

Size: 21 acres

Structures Threatened: None

Structures Burned: None

Evacuations: None

Cause: Unknown

Total Personnel: 127

Vegetation: Mixed Conifer and Ponderosa Pine

Isolated torching, meaning a tree’s foliage is burned from the bottom up, is currently posing challenges for firefighters. On August 8, the torching caused two spot fires, which crews quickly responded to. Containment lines will continue to be reinforced while using helicopter bucket drops to cool hot spots.