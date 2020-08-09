Seco Fire burning 21 acres in Cibola National Forest, 14% contained

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Seco Fire is burning east of Grants, on the Mount Taylor Ranger District of the Cibola National Forest. The fire began on Monday, August 3 and the cause is under investigation.
- State Date: August 3, 2020
- Location: Three miles southeast of Mt. Taylor in the Cibola National Forest
- Containment: 14%
- Size: 21 acres
- Structures Threatened: None
- Structures Burned: None
- Evacuations: None
- Cause: Unknown
- Total Personnel: 127
- Vegetation: Mixed Conifer and Ponderosa Pine
Isolated torching, meaning a tree’s foliage is burned from the bottom up, is currently posing challenges for firefighters. On August 8, the torching caused two spot fires, which crews quickly responded to. Containment lines will continue to be reinforced while using helicopter bucket drops to cool hot spots.
