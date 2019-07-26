Scout Fire burns in Gila National Forest

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE)- Lightning has caused a fire that is now burning on Gila National Forest lands in Grant County.

The Scout Fire began July 25 and is located north of Signal Peak Road in the Silver City Ranger District, the scar area of the 2006 Skates Fire. The fire is 10-acres in size.

Fire officials say Friday that spread potential for the blaze is minimal as the result of recent precipitation. The fire may be seen from NM Highway 35 and Signal Peak Road.

An engine crew, as well as Signal Peak Lookout, will be monitoring the blaze throughout the weekend.