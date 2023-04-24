SOCORRO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire was reported near a canyon in Socorro County on Monday afternoon. It’s being called the Sawmill Fire.

The Sawmill Fire appears to be located near the Sawmill Canyon, southeast of the Cibola National Forest.

Start Date: April 24, 2023, around 3:20 p.m.

Location: Near Sawmill Canyon in Socorro County, west of Soccoro

Containment: NA

Size: 25 acres

Structures Threatened: NA

Structures Burned: NA

Evacuations: NA

Cause: Unknown

Once more information about the fire is provided, KRQE News 13 will update this article.