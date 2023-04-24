SOCORRO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire was reported near a canyon in Socorro County on Monday afternoon. It’s being called the Sawmill Fire.
The Sawmill Fire appears to be located near the Sawmill Canyon, southeast of the Cibola National Forest.
Sawmill Fire
- Start Date: April 24, 2023, around 3:20 p.m.
- Location: Near Sawmill Canyon in Socorro County, west of Soccoro
- Containment: NA
- Size: 25 acres
- Structures Threatened: NA
- Structures Burned: NA
- Evacuations: NA
- Cause: Unknown
Once more information about the fire is provided, KRQE News 13 will update this article.