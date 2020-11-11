Santa Fe National Forest to lift fire restrictions

Wildfires

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest is lifting fire restrictions. The forest had been under stage 1 restrictions since October 23 due to extreme drought conditions but officials say conditions are improving.

The Carson National Forest is expected to make a similar decision this week. Meanwhile, the one big fire in the state, the Luna Fire, is now 61% contained.

