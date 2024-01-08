SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – U.S. Forest Service officials are planning prescribed fires in the Jemez and Española ranger districts of the Santa Fe National Forest. Prescribed pile burns are set to happen as early as this week, pending safe conditions.

In the Jemez Ranger District, the forest service is planning a burn of 171 acres of machine piles. Smoke may be visible from Jemez Pueblo and other communities, the forest service says. In the Española Ranger District, several areas could see pile burn treatment, including more than 600 acre4s near Hyde Park.

The Santa Fe National Forest will hold a public meeting to discuss the burns on Wednesday, January 10. The meeting will be at the Randall Davey Audubon Center and Sanctuary (1800 Upper Canyon Road, Santa Fe, NM 87501). The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.