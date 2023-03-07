NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest’s Pecos and Las Vegas Ranger District is proposing a project to remove dead trees from Forest Service Roads and recreation sites in the Hermit’s Peak, Calf Canyon wildfire burn scar.

Officials say these dead an dying trees can fall onto roads or in recreation areas and cause safety hazards to people in the areas. They say some of the trees being removed may be good to use as fuelwood and will be taken to be used for that.

SFNF is accepting public comments and questions on the project. Any comments can be submitted by email to comments-southwestern-santafe-pecos-lasvegas@usda.gov. All submissions must be made by March 20. For more information on the project you can visit the project website.