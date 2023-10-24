SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fire crews have ignited the Rincon prescribed fire in the Santa Fe National Forest. The burn will help clean up more than 2,000 acres of hazardous fuels.

Saturday, October 21, crews ignited the fire. Then, Sunday, October 22, a helicopter flew over the burn to check the progress. The containment lines are secure, the U.S. Forest Service says.

Smoke will remain visible for some time as smoldering continues. Crews will use infrared detection to keep an eye on residual heat.

More updates on prescribed burns can be found on the New Mexico Fire Information website. Forest Service info for the Santa Fe National Forest can be found on the U.S. Forest Service’s website.