SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rincon prescribed fire is set to begin Friday, October 20. It will run through Sunday, October 22 if conditions are safe.

The prescribed fire will clean fuel material from a 2,227-acre patch of land in the Coyote Ranger District – the northern portion of the Santa Fe National Forest. The U.S. Forest Service Service has already completed preparation on the containment lines for the burn boundaries, the service says.

The fire was supposed to happen earlier but was delayed due to overly dry conditions. Now, the conditions are favorable and forest service workers will be on site to monitor the burn.