NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Nearly $100 million in tax relief has been sent out to New Mexico families under a special, one-time rebate. According to Taxation & Revenue New Mexico, about 157,000 taxpayers who claimed the Working Families Tax Credit have received a one-time $600 income tax rebate that was authorized in Senate Bill 1 during the 2021 legislative session.

The department states in a press release that the rebate is going to taxpayers who claim the credit on their 2020 Personal Income Tax return and have an adjusted gross income of $31,000 or less for single filers or $39,000 for those married filing jointly or heads of household.