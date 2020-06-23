Sand Creek fire near Pagosa Springs burns 60 acres, 0% containment

PAGOSA SPRINGS, COLORADO (KRQE) – Fire crews are battling a fire northwest of Pagosa Springs. The fire was caused by lightning on June 15. The fire is burning in the Sand Creek drainage about 21 miles northwest of Pagosa Springs. The fire is within an area previously burned in 2012.

Location: 21 miles NW of Pagosa Springs CO, San Juan National Forest

Containment: 0%

Cause: lightning

Size: 60 acres

Vegetation: heavy logging slash

On Monday, the Forest Service said large air tankers made 15 retardant drops over the Sand Creek Fire Sunday and a VLAT, Very Large Air Tanker, made one drop as well, effectively slowing the spread of the fire. They also say the retardant will buy firefighters time to develop tactics to successfully contain the fire in the days ahead. One hundred ten people are now working on the fire.

“This is very difficult ground for firefighting,” says Incident Commander trainee Tracy Milakovic in a press release, “and we need to carefully assess where we can most safely and effectively engage.” Hotshot crews and Wildland Fire Modules, another type of specialized firefighting team, are in the area and working to identify the best places to construct fire lines, as well as monitoring the fire’s behavior and movement.

The Forest Service says smoke from this fire is visible to the north from US Highway 160 between Pagosa Springs and Bayfield. Fire danger remains very high and fire restrictions are in place on the San Juan National Forest.