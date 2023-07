SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Juan County Fire Department is asking people to be careful.

They said, in the last week, they’ve battled 20 structure and wild fires.

The department said, besides one lightning strike fire, each of the fires they fought was preventable.

Now the department went on to say that fireworks are okay but to be careful while using them and that open burning is not allowed.