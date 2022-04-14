RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Video shows the moments students at Ruidoso High School had to leave the school as the McBride Fire was outside the doors of the school. More than 1,700 students were safely evacuated, with many leaving their cars and other items behind. “We all had to combine together, and once we got to where we needed to be it was like very scary because everyone went everywhere and it was hard to find parents,” said Destiny Rue, a student at Ruidoso High School.

Many of them described the moments as they realized what had happened. “I found out that one of my friend’s houses burnt down. A few other kid’s homes burnt down and it was so very frightening because it all happened in the span of two hours,” said Evelyn Bravo.

While school is canceled so crews can try and get a handle on the fire, students knew they couldn’t sit around. Now, they’re teaming up with their church to distribute food, water, clothes, and other necessities to people in the community who have lost everything. They’re hopeful their small act of kindness will make a huge impact on their community. “To help the community is really great, we have friends and family and people who have had their house burn down and know what they are going through so to help them out feels pretty nice,” said David Sanchez.

The Ruidoso School District sent out a message to the community today, thanking everyone for their help. They encourage people to support and speak with students about the fire. They ended the message with “Show each other some love, after all, we’ve walked through fire together.”

The superintendent of Ruidoso Schools said they anticipate reopening schools on Tuesday, April 19, but that could change depending on what happens with the fire.