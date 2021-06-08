Grass fire at Ski Run Road prompts evacuations near Ruidoso

ALTO, N.M. (KRQE) –Crews from the Ruidoso Fire Department are at the scene of an active grass fire that is located behind the Shell gas station at 101 Ski Run Road. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents in the immediate area of the gas station and the ball fields to voluntarily evacuate while the High County Lodge is a mandatory evacuation area.

Those evacuating are directed to the Community Center in Ruidoso. The public is asked to avoid the area as crews require the roads to be accessible for fire crews. In a video posted to his Facebook page, Lincoln County Sheriff Mike Wood said that a helicopter has been requested that will fill from the Alto Lake to dump on the fire.

Highway 48 is closed from Gavilan Canyon Road to Ski Run Road due to high winds that are causing smoke to cross the highway and cause congestion. Lincoln County reports the fire is about two acres at this time.

Lincoln County and the Village of Ruidoso are taking command of the fire. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.