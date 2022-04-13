RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Many families in Ruidoso are dealing with the fact that they no longer have a home and some are looking for family they haven’t seen since the McBride Fire started. One woman KRQE News 13 spoke with said the last 24 hours have been a whirlwind. She went to pick up her grandson who was at the middle school and then home to start gathering necessities to evacuate but it was too late. “The house was completely gone the only things standing was the two fireplaces,” she said. Her 1965 Ford truck also survived the fire.

While she lost her home, she realized some of her loved ones are missing. “So the fire came down so rapidly that my relatives live next door to these people and they were trying to evacuate and trying to get out as fast as they could,” she said.

The woman and her family are not the only ones waiting for word about their loved ones. In a news conference this afternoon, officials say they are working with State police and the sheriff’s department to locate people. Officials told KRQE News 13, they are looking for people reported missing but because the fire shifted and there is a new evacuation zone, they’ll have to wait a little longer to search.