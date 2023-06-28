RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Lincoln County Commissioner is calling for an investigation into what caused the Chance Fire on Friday, June 23. The fire broke out near homes west of Ruidoso and has burned around 10 acres.

Commissioner Jon Crunk believes at least one person is responsible for starting the fire, ignoring the county’s fire restrictions, and disregarding safety measures. If the commissioner is right, he says he wants that person charged and held accountable for the cost of fighting the fire.