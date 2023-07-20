MAGDALENA, N.M. (KRQE) – A wildfire began burning in the northwest Magdalena Mountains on Wednesday, July 19, at around 4 p.m. The Rowden Tank Fire reportedly began due to a lightning strike.
Community members are asked to avoid the area while responders work to put out the fire. Drones are not allowed to fly in the area, as they “pose a serious risk to firefighting and can cause air operations to cease,” according to nmfireinfo.com.
Smoke may be visible from NM 107 south of Magdalena and smoke-sensitive individuals are encouraged to take precautions. For updated air quality and health information, visit nmtracking.org.
Rowden Tank Fire
- Start Date: July 19, 2023
- Location: Northwest Magdalena Mountains, south of Magdalena, west of Socorro
- Containment: 0%
- Size: 7.5 acres
- Structures Threatened: None
- Structures Burned: None
- Evacuations: No
- Cause: Lightening strike
- Total Personnel: USFS Magdalena RD Apache Kid Crew, Firestorm Type 2 IA, and air resources
- Area Vegetation: Grass, brush, and timber
- Ownership(s): NA