MAGDALENA, N.M. (KRQE) – A wildfire began burning in the northwest Magdalena Mountains on Wednesday, July 19, at around 4 p.m. The Rowden Tank Fire reportedly began due to a lightning strike.

Community members are asked to avoid the area while responders work to put out the fire. Drones are not allowed to fly in the area, as they “pose a serious risk to firefighting and can cause air operations to cease,” according to nmfireinfo.com.

Smoke may be visible from NM 107 south of Magdalena and smoke-sensitive individuals are encouraged to take precautions. For updated air quality and health information, visit nmtracking.org.

