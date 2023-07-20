MAGDALENA, N.M. (KRQE) – A wildfire began burning in the northwest Magdalena Mountains on Wednesday, July 19, at around 4 p.m. The Rowden Tank Fire reportedly began due to a lightning strike.

Community members are asked to avoid the area while responders work to put out the fire. Drones are not allowed to fly in the area, as they “pose a serious risk to firefighting and can cause air operations to cease,” according to nmfireinfo.com.

Smoke may be visible from NM 107 south of Magdalena and smoke-sensitive individuals are encouraged to take precautions. For updated air quality and health information, visit nmtracking.org.

Rowden Tank Fire

  • Start Date: July 19, 2023
  • Location: Northwest Magdalena Mountains, south of Magdalena, west of Socorro
  • Containment: 0%
  • Size: 7.5 acres
  • Structures Threatened: None
  • Structures Burned: None
  • Evacuations: No
  • Cause: Lightening strike
  • Total Personnel: USFS Magdalena RD Apache Kid Crew, Firestorm Type 2 IA, and air resources
  • Area Vegetation: Grass, brush, and timber
  • Ownership(s): NA