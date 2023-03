ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Roswell says a fire in the landfill has been contained. Representatives say several large piles of tree limbs, trunks, and mulch caught fire on Thursday afternoon, Mar. 30.

The fire was contained about 90 minutes after Roswell Fire showed up on the scene. The landfill will be closed this weekend with the hopes of reopening Monday morning.